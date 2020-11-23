Assam announces three-day state mourning on former CM Tarun Gogoi's death

The Assam government on Monday announced a three-day state mourning in the honour of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi who died while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress also cancelled all party functions, including the ongoing campaign for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, for the next three days as a mark of respect for the three-time chief minister.

"Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the State government would observe three-day State mourning in honour of the former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi who breathed his last this evening," an official statement said.

Sonowal also paid his last respect to the mortal remains of the veteran Congress leader at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Issuing a circular, state BJP's general secretary Topon Kumar Gogoi instructed all district and local units to cancel all types of functions till November 26 in remembrance of the former chief minister.

State Congress president Ripun Bora told reporters that the party flag will fly at half-mast for the next three days and all scheduled programmes have been cancelled.

Gogoi died at the age of 84 at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

He was the chief minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016, a six-time parliamentarian and Union minister twice.