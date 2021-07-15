Assam-Arunachal agree for out-of-court settlement of long border dispute

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has agreed in principle for an out-of-court settlement of long border dispute as per suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

Informing this during a virtual meeting convened by new DONER (Department for North Eastern Region) minister GK Reddy on Thursday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the state government started homework for the same.

"Inter-state boundary dispute has been long pending issue. I have discussed it with my Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma and we have agreed to go for an out-of-court solution to all issues related to our boundary," Khandu said in the virtual meeting.

“In fact, we have already started working at the ground. If everything goes well in the next few months, we may see some concrete results towards instilling peace permanently along our boundaries,” he said.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share a 804-km boundary and the disputes at several places have triggered violence in the past. A suit has been pending in the Supreme Court since 1989.

Khandu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have stressed that the inter-state boundary issue be resolved amicably and suggested a out-of-court solution.

The move could set an example for other Northeastern states which are also having border disputes. Assam has similar disputes with Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya while Tripura and Mizoram are also embroiled in such conflict on the border.

Tension still prevails on Assam-Mizoram border after violence broke out on Saturday in Cachar district in South Assam, which share a border with Mizoram.

