Assam Assembly session to begin from August 31

A session of the Assam Legislative Assembly has been called from August 31, officials said Wednesday.

The session will begin at 9:30 am, according to an official release.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

When contacted, Assam Legislative Assembly Principal Secretary Mrigendra Kumar Deka said the duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee.

"The BAC will meet on August 18 and will finalise the session and its activities. Whether it will be called a monsoon session or not will also be decided by the BAC," Deka told PTI.