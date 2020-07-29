Assam Assembly session to begin from August 31

Assam Assembly session to begin from August 31

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jul 29 2020, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 19:01 ist

A session of the Assam Legislative Assembly has been called from August 31, officials said Wednesday.

The session will begin at 9:30 am, according to an official release.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

When contacted, Assam Legislative Assembly Principal Secretary Mrigendra Kumar Deka said the duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee.

"The BAC will meet on August 18 and will finalise the session and its activities. Whether it will be called a monsoon session or not will also be decided by the BAC," Deka told PTI.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

The Lead: The Green Mantra to go Zero Waste

The Lead: The Green Mantra to go Zero Waste

Banksy triptych raises $3 million for Palestinian hosp

Banksy triptych raises $3 million for Palestinian hosp

Coronavirus pandemic changes ‘bloated’ ad industry

Coronavirus pandemic changes ‘bloated’ ad industry

Rembrandt self-portrait sells for $18.7 million

Rembrandt self-portrait sells for $18.7 million

All eyes on 4 tech CEOs testifying in competition probe

All eyes on 4 tech CEOs testifying in competition probe

 