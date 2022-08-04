Assam becoming hotbed for Islamic fundamentalists: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that Assam is becoming a hotbed for Islamic fundamentalists.

"It has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that Assam is becoming a hotbed for Islamic fundamentalists. When you bust five modules and the whereabouts of the other five Bangladeshi nationals are still not known, then you can imagine the gravity," Sarma said.

His remarks comes in the wake of the demolition of Jamiul Huda madrasa in Moirabari area under Disaster Management Act & UAPA Act. The madrasa was run by Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa, who was recently arrested for his links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team & AQIS. Mustafa had obtained a doctorate in Islamic Law from Bhopal in 2017.

The CM said that 43 students who were studying in this madrasa have been admitted to different schools.

Expressing concerns over such madrasas, Sharma said, "We have already abolished 800 government madrasas in Assam. But there are many Qawmi madrasas in the state. The citizens, parents should keep watch on these madrasas and what type of subjects are taught there."

