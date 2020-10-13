Assam BJP leader opposes giving beef to animals at zoo

A young BJP leader in Assam and a few of his supporters blocked a vehicle carrying beef for carnivorous at the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati on Monday with a demand that beef supply be stopped immediately as the Hindus worship the cows.

"Hindus worship the cows. Why can't the beef be replaced with any other meat for the animals in the zoo? They can give the sambar meat to the carnivorous," the leader, Satya Ranjan Borah said while leading the protesters.

Borah, who has been making communally-sensitive statements ahead of Assembly elections slated next year, said that they would continue with the protests to stop slaughtering of cows for the consumption of animals in the state zoo. Recently, he demanded that Madrassas and the scholarship given to the Muslims be stopped.

Also read — BJP-led Assam govt to shut down all state-funded Madrasas, Sanskrit tols from November

Zoo authorities dispersed the protesters but told them to take up their demands with the Central Zoo Authority as the animals are provided food as per guidelines of the authority. To the protesters' suggestion to offer sambar meat, the divisional forest officer of the zoo, Tejas Mariswami said sambar can not be killed as it was a wild animal and protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Interestingly, cattle slaughter is not banned in Assam and is allowed only after getting permission from a veterinary officer as per the guidelines.

Reacting to the protest, Assam Forest and Environment Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya said beef was offered to the carnivorous in the zoo as it was necessary for their health as per veterinary experts and government guidelines. Zoo officials on Tuesday said beef supply was normal.