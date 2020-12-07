Assam: BJP takes on ally BPF in Bodoland Council polls

Polling to elect new Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam, which is seen as "semi-final" to next year's Assembly elections began on Monday amid corruption allegations by both BJP and its regional ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

Nearly 70% voters in 21 of the 40 seats of BTC, an autonomous council under Sixth Schedule of Constitution voted in the first phase on Monday. Polling for the remaining 19 seats in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts will be held on Thursday.

BTC election this time is interesting as BJP, which came to power in Assam in 2016 with a pre-poll alliance with BPF and AGP, is fighting against BPF. With 12 MLAs, BPF, however, continues to be in the BJP-led government in the state.

The BPF, led by former insurgent leader Hagrama Mohilary has been in power of BTC since its formation in 2003. But Hagrama this time is facing a tough fight from United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), another regional party, which gained strength following joining of several influential leaders who signed the new Bodoland Accord in January this year.

BJP leaders including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigned hard and levelled corruption allegation against BPF. On Monday too, Sarma, while campaigning for the second phase polling also levelled similar allegations.

The results of BTC elections on December 12, may lead to change in political equation and alliances at the state level. BJP leaders publicly said its ties with Hagrama's party at the state level will not be renewed, there are also talks that the saffron party may get UPPL on board for the Assembly elections.

Congress, on the other hand, has joined hands with Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front for the BTC polls and is planning to go ahead with the alliance for 2021 polls too. Congress hopes to be the "king maker" in the next BTC.