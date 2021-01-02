Assam board Class 10, 12 exams to be held in May: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam board Class 10, 12 exams to be held in May

Usually, both the exams are conducted in February- March

The matric examination of the state board in Assam will begin from May 11, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Sarma said in a tweet that High School Leaving Certificate examination (HSLC) for Class 10 under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will commence from May 11 and the Higher Secondary examination under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) for Class 12 will start from May 12.

"Results of HSLC & HS examinations will be declared within 7th and 30th July, respectively," he said.

Usually, both the exams are conducted in February- March, but the schedule has been changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

