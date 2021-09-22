Assam burns largest stockpile of rhino horns on World Rhino Day to bust black market myths

On World Rhino Day on Wednesday, the Assam forest department burnt 2,479 horns of one-horned rhinos, believed to be the largest stockpiles of rhino horns as a part of its efforts to bust the myth prevalent in black markets that the wildlife part contains medicinal properties.

These horns were either left behind by poachers or recovered from wildlife smugglers or collected following natural death of the rhinos. According to wildlife experts, such myths encourage poaching of one-horned rhinos, a vulnerable wildlife species and illegal trade of their horns in international black markets.

The horns were consigned to flames in six specially designed iron pyres at Bokakhat in Kaziranga National Park, the world's largest habitat for one-horned rhinos (2,400 as per 2018 census). The pyres were remotely lit through drones by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya and some other ministers and MLAs. Bokakhat is about 270 km from Guwahati.

"This is a historic day for us and for protection and conservation of rhinos as we have burnt the largest stockpiles of one-horned rhinos. This has been done to bust the myth that rhino horns contain medicinal properties, which is still prevalent despite scientific studies proving no such properties," Sarma told reporters after burning the pyres.

"Some suggested that we can sell the rhino horns as these items would fetch a lot of money for the public exchequer. But we can't do so the same way we can't earn money by selling illegal drugs. Rhino horns were burnt in Africa but I have been told the volume was not as big as ours," Sarma said.

A statement issued by the Assam forest department said out of 2,623 reconciled horns, 94 would be preserved, based on size and soundness of architecture and 29 will be kept for ongoing court cases. The horns, which were recovered since 1979, remained stored in government treasuries in various districts in Assam.

"Among the samples being preserved, the longest horn recorded is from Kamrup district treasury (42.5cm) while the heaviest is from Nagaon district (3.05kg). Samples for future genetic analysis were extracted from the rhino horns marked for destruction and preservation by drilling," said the statement.

The entire exercise was carried out as per provision of Section 39(3)(c) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, said the statement.

With nearly 3,000 one-horned rhinos in its forests, Assam houses 71 per cent of the one-horned rhino population. The state, however, has become a source of rhino horns for the international gang of wildlife traffickers. Several rhinos have been killed by poachers mainly in Kaziranga National Park. The extent poaching, however, has come down due to strict steps taken in the past few years.

An investigation by wildlife crime control agencies revealed that rhino horns are used in making traditional medicines mainly in China and Vietnam as they are believed to contain properties to treat diseases like cancer. They are also believed to have aphrodisiac properties. The one-horned rhino is in the Appendix-1 of CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) and trade of its body parts is prohibited.

"The burning of the horns will send a strong message to poachers that the horn is of no medicinal value and it’s trade is completely illegal. Based on pure myths, with no scientific backing, rhino horn is used in traditional Chinese medicine. Due to demand in some countries, poaching pressure on rhinos is ever persistent. This is also a best practice to promote wildlife conservation and nowhere in the world has an exercise of such scale been undertaken in respect of the horns of dead Rhinos," said the forest department statement.

Check out DH's latest videos