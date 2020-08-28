'Journalists succumbing to Covid-19 to get insured'

Assam Cabinet approves Rs 50-lakh insurance cover for journalists, home guards succumbing to Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Aug 28 2020, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 07:57 ist
A paramedic holds a swab tube at a drive-thru testing service for coronavirus. Credit: AFP

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved insurance coverage to the tune of Rs 50 lakh for journalists, home guards and casual employees who succumb to Covid-19 while on duty.

A meeting of the council of ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, approved the proposal to provide insurance coverage to these categories, Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told reporters.

The cabinet also decided to increase the upper age limit for state government jobs for Group-III and Group-IV by two years to 40 years.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Assam Skill Development University Bill was also approved for setting up the Skill University in Mangaldoi at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore, Patowary said.

Among other decisions, the cabinet cleared the Assam Heritage Protection and Preservation Bill, proposed to take a grant of Rs 116 crore from NABARD for completion of the Dhansiri Irrigation Project, and cleared the Orunodoi Scheme for providing financial assistance to families with less than Rs two lakh annual income.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Journalists
Sarbananda Sonowal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
insurance coverage
Assam

What's Brewing

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

How nations are going back to school -- or not

How nations are going back to school -- or not

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

 