Assam drops 'Rajiv Gandhi' from name of national park

Assam Cabinet decides to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park as Orang National Park

The Cabinet took cognisance of the Adivasi and tea tribe community’s demands to rename the national park

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 02 2021, 08:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 08:34 ist
Greater one-horned rhinoceros in golden hour, at Orang Tiger Reserve, Assam, India. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday decided to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park, also a Tiger reserve, as Orang National Park. Taking cognisance of the Adivasi and tea tribe community’s demands, the Cabinet has decided to go ahead with the renaming, government spokesperson and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said at a media briefing after the meeting.

Covering an area of 79.28 sq km, it was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 1985, and a national park in 1999. Located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra in Darrang and Sonitpur districts, the national park is known for wild animals like Royal Bengal Tiger, Indian Rhinos, Pgmy Hog, and wild elephants.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved sanction of Rs 660 crore as COVID-related expenditure to the Deputy Commissioners of different districts. The Cabinet held its meeting for the first time at the new State Guest House at Koinadhara which had earlier served as the official residence of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi. The Council of Ministers also decided to give, under the 'Prarthana' Scheme, an amount of Rs 1 lakh as a one-time grant to the next of kin of over 6,500 persons who died of Covid-19, Hazarika said.

The Guardian Ministers of each district will hand over the amount to the beneficiaries on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October2. The Cabinet also decided to appoint International boxer Jamuna Boro and International archer Champion Sanjay Boro as Excise Inspectors. They will be given appointment letters on September 3, on the birthday of Assam's first Arjun Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah.

