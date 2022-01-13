Assam celebrates Bhogali Bihu amid surge in Covid-19 cases

People crowded fish markets while many got into water bodies across Assam for community fishing on Thursday morning as the celebration of the post-harvest festival, 'Bhogali Bihu', began amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The district administration officials kept vigil on the markets selling fish, meat, curd, traditional snacks and other food items in order to ensure that the Covid-appropriate behaviour was maintained by sellers and the buyers. Many, however, was seen not wearing masks and did not maintain social distancing. Police and CRPF personnel had to use force to disperse the crowd in some places.

"Our appeal to people is to maintain the social distance norms and wear a mask as we are already witnessing a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases. After all, our health is most important," said Pallab Gopal Jha, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) district, under which Guwahati falls. Jha visited the heritage fish market at Uzanbazar situated on the bank of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati. Traders bring fish in boats from different parts of the state for sale daily and more so during the 'Bihu' celebrations.

People buy fish, meat, and other food items for 'Uruka', the feasting organised on the night before 'Magh Bihu'. People will take a dip in rivers and water bodies on Friday morning before burning the 'meji', the traditional bonfire. The 'mejis' are made of bamboo and dried leaves. They then pray for the well-being of all.

Covid surge

Assam on Wednesday reported 3,274 Covid-19 cases against 884 a week ago. Kamrup Metro district (including Guwahati) reported a maximum of 1,138 cases. The number was 369 on January 6. The state also reported four deaths on Wednesday. The positivity rate also increased to 6. 56 per cent from 2.37 per cent a week ago.

The state at present has 11,792 active Covid-19 cases against 2,689 on January 6.

The state government last week imposed a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. But the time was changed to between 11 pm and 4 am for Thursday in view of the Bihu celebrations.

