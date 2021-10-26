Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma objects to pollution control board's ban on firecrackers, stokes controversy

Assam Pollution Control Board's (PCBA) recent ban on firecrackers has created a controversy with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking to review the order saying the ban was imposed without consultation with the state government.

"Assam Pollution Control Board has, reportedly, suo motu, without any consultation with the government, issued an order banning sale of firecrackers and other restrictions. We’ve taken note of this. The entire issue is being reviewed afresh, holistically, keeping people’s sentiments in mind," Sarma tweeted on Monday night, three days after the PCBA issued the ban.

Assam Pollution Control Board has, reportedly, suo motu, without any consultation with Govt, issued an order banning sale of firecrackers & other restrictions.

We’ve taken note of this. The entire issue is being reviewed afresh, holistically, keeping people’s sentiments in mind. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 25, 2021

In a notification on October 22, PCBA stated that the ban was imposed in compliance with the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued on November 9, 2020 and December 1, 2020.

The PCBA imposed a ban on bursting all types of firecrackers in Assam. It, however, allowed only the green crackers for two hours on Diwali (8 pm to 10 pm), Chhath Puja (6 am to 8 am) and during Chrismas and New Year celebrations (11.55 pm to 12.30 am).

"Bursting of firecrackers releases copious amount of harmful chemicals which have severe impact on the respiratory health of vulnerable groups and such pollutants can further aggravate health conditions of Covid-19 patients, besides persons staying in home isolation," the board said in its order.

A copy of the order is available with DH.

Assam on Monday registered 326 Covid-19 positive cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours. The state at present has 2,535 active Covid-19 cases.

Chief Minister's objection has led many to question whether the government was not worried about the health impact of the firecrackers.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: