Assam CM orders survey of govt land to map encroachments

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday ordered the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to carry out a detailed survey on encroachments of government land.

The order was issued in a review meeting chaired by the chief minister, an official release said.

As per the order, the deputy commissioners (DCs) of all the 33 districts have been asked to carry out the exhaustive survey to ascertain the quantum of government land under encroachment.

"The DCs will conduct the survey on a priority basis and submit the report to the government for the Revenue and Disaster Management to initiate the next course of action against the illegal encroachers," the release said.

The meeting was attended among others by the Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna and Additional Chief Secretary (Home, Political, Revenue and Disaster Management) Jishnu Baruah.