Assam CM reviews Covid-19 situation in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday directed the district authorities in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines issued for treatment of Covid-19 patients, and asked the doctors to stay alert and provide timely services.

Sonowal, during a meeting at Dibrugarh, reviewed the situation in the two districts, including the treatment protocol, quarantine facilities and awareness campaigns, an official statement said.

The chief minister asked the health department to set up a Covid care centre in Tinsukia.

He directed the principal of the Assam Medical College to impress upon the doctors the need to remain "ever-alert" and provide medical care to critical patients without delay.

According to the official statement, Sonowal enquired about the tea garden areas, and stressed on strict surveillance in these localities for "judicious management" of the Covid-19 situation.

He asked the administrations to undertake a survey to find out ways to start economic activities in the tea garden areas without compromising on Covid-19 protocols.

Sonowal also directed the joint directors of health services to render timely medical assistance for all Covid-19 patients undergoing home isolation.

Meanwhile, the SBI Foundation has donated ten ventilators to the Assam Medical College and Hospital.

The CM thanked the SBI fraternity for their generosity and said that this act of benevolence will go a long way in helping critical patients.