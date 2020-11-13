Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal says local pottery industry has tremendous potential

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal bought earthen lamps on the occasion of Diwali at Kamakhya Gate area of the city on Friday and interacted with the local vendors.

Later talking to media persons, Sonowal said the local pottery industry has tremendous potential and there is a need to promote the people involved in this industry.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us a call to be vocal for local in a bid to make the country economically self-reliant. We have to set our goals clear and strive hard for capturing the global market by adequately focusing on indigenous products and producing quality goods", Sonowal said.

He urged the people to purchase local products and contribute to building a robust economy for the state.

Meanwhile, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Kali Puja and Deepavali.

In a message to all sections of the people of Assam, Mukhi said, "Deepavali, the festival of lights is celebrated to dispel the darkness and give wisdom a chance to prevail over ignorance. On this pious occasion of Deepavali, I call upon everybody to celebrate the festival spreading the message of universal brotherhood and harmonious coexistence".

He also said, "Let us all celebrate cracker less, green Deepavali by following all Covid-19 safety protocols".

Urging upon all not to have any religious gatherings, the governor asked them to pray to the almighty for good fortune of all.