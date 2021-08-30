Assam Congress decides to break ties with Ajmal's AIUDF, BPF

Assam Congress decides to break ties with AIUDF, BPF

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Aug 30 2021, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 21:06 ist
The state Congress president was given full authority to make a decision on the matter and it was decided to inform the high-command the decision to break ties with the party. Credit: PTI Photo

The opposition 'Grand Alliance' in Assam is set to collapse with the state Congress on Monday announcing that it has decided to break ties with Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF and the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF).

A core committee meeting, chaired by state Congress president Bhupen Bora, observed that the AIUDF's "behaviour and attitude in relation with the BJP has baffled the members of the Congress", party spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma told reporters.

"The continuous and mysterious praise of the BJP and the chief minister by AIUDF leadership and senior members have affected the public perception of the Congress party," she said.

Sharma said that after a long discussion, the core committee members of the state Congress unanimously decided that AIUDF can no longer remain a partner in the 'Mahajot' and the AICC will be informed accordingly.

A discussion was also held on the alliance with BPF as its leadership has been expressing their unwillingness to remain a part of the 'Grand Alliance' on various platforms, she said.

The state Congress president was given full authority to make a decision on the matter and it was decided to inform the high-command the decision to break ties with the party, Sharma said.

The meeting also endorsed the earlier decision of giving full authority to the state president, working presidents and chairman of the legislative assembly committees constituted for the forthcoming bypolls to take decisions on election strategy and candidate selections, she said.

The 10-party 'Grand Alliance' or 'Mahajot', led by the Congress, was formed ahead of this year's Assembly elections in the state. Besides the Congress, AIUDF and BPF, it comprised the Jimochayan (Deori) People's Party (JDPP), Adivasi National Party (ANP), CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha, and the RJD.

The alliance had won 50 seats in the Assembly polls with Congress securing 29 seats, AIUDF 16, BPF four and the CPI(M) one. 

