Assam Congress MLA Rajdeep Goala expelled from party for 6 years

PTI,
  • Oct 09 2020, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 19:05 ist
The Congress Friday expelled its MLA Rajdeep Goala in Assam for a period of six years for "anti-party" activities.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal of the expulsion of Rajdeep Goala, MLA, Assam, from the party for a period of six years for indulging in anti-party activities," KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary (Organisation), said in a statement.

Goala is a party MLA from Lakhipur in Barak Valley of the state.

He was allegedly hobnobbing with the BJP for some time.

BJP leader and Assam’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed a few months ago when Rajya Sabha elections were to take place that Goala would be joining the BJP with some other Congress MLAs in the state.

Assam is slated to go to polls in early 2021.

