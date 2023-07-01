Assam cop found hanging in official quarters

PTI
PTI, Morigaon (Assam),
  • Jul 01 2023, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 14:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A police constable was found hanging from the ceiling of his official quarters in Assam's Morigaon district, an officer said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Sony Nath, who was posted at Nellie police station.

A home guard from the same police station came looking for Nath when he did not report for duty in the morning and found the body hanging in the verandah of the quarters, the officer said.

He is suspected to have died by suicide on Friday night, he said.

Nath hailed from Hailakandi district and had joined the service three months ago.

The cause of the suspected suicide is yet to be ascertained, the officer said, adding further investigation is under way.

