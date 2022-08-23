Assam court summons Manish Sisodia in defamation case filed by Himanta Sarma

Assam court summons Sisodia in defamation case by CM

Sumir Karmakar
  • Aug 23 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 23:08 ist

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Manish Sisodia was summoned by a court in Assam in connection with a defamation case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Kamrup summoned Sisodia to appear before it on September 29.

The defamation case was filed by Sarma following Sisodia’s claim at a press conference that Sarma had given the contract of PPE kits to a firm owned by his wife Riniki Sarma Bhuyan, above market price during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: Manish Sisodia maybe arrested in 2-3 days, says Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Sarma, who was the state health minister at the time, became the chief minister in May 2021.

On June 4, Sisodia had alleged that Sarma had awarded the contract to his wife’s company at Rs 990 per PPE kits, while similar items were bought at Rs 600 from another company. Sisodia also alleged that there was a scam involved in the process.

Both Sarma and his wife denied the allegations, and filed defamation cases. Sarma stated that the firm in question did not get any money from the government, and had donated the PPE kits to the state health department.

However, opposition party Congress, and Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into Sisodia’s allegation. 

