Assam district demolishes madrassa after teacher arrested over alleged terror links

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 29 2022, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 11:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Assam's Barpeta district administration demolished a Madrassa following the arrest of an Arabic teacher for his alleged involvement with Al Queda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), a fundamentalist terror group.

However, the administration maintained the academy was demolished as it was constructed in violation of construction and safety norms.

More details awaited.

Assam
Madrassa

