Assam district demolishes madrassa after teacher arrested over alleged terror links

Assam's Barpeta district administration demolished a Madrassa following the arrest of an Arabic teacher for his alleged involvement with Al Queda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), a fundamentalist terror group.
However, the administration maintained the academy was demolished as it was constructed in violation of construction and safety norms.
More details awaited.
