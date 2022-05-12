Assam emulates Karnataka's skill development project, inks pact with Tata Technologies

Emulating the skill development project of Karnataka government, the BJP-led government in Assam has signed an agreement with Tata Technologies Limited to provide skills' training to the state's youths and prepare them for new manpower requirements in industries.

Under the joint scheme, Tata Technologies Limited will invest Rs 2,390 crore to transform 34 polytechnic colleges and 43 ITIs in Assam into centres of excellence to train and empower the youths in tune with the industry requirements and industry 4.0. This will include training on latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence as per new requirements of the industries.

Speaking at a function organised to sign the MoU between Assam government and Tata Technologies, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he decided to emulate the scheme in the state after it was flagged by Karnataka CM during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states at Varanasi in December last year. "As Karnataka CM projected it as an innovative project, I found it very important for Assam to prepare skilled manpower and create jobs. Accordingly, we got in touch with Tata Technologies Limited and after a few meetings, they agreed to join hands," Sarma said.

Also Read | Karnataka govt, British Council ink pact to provide global skills for students

The scheme aims to train 15,000 to 20,000 youths in Assam every year and provide them jobs. "The youths will be provided placements in Tata Technologies Limited and in other companies. I believe that this scheme is going to be a gamechanger for us as youths from Assam are struggling for jobs."

Under the scheme, the Assam government will provide a space measuring 12,000 sq ft each in the ITIs and Polytechnic colleges. The state government will spend nearly Rs 800 crore to set up the skills labs and other infrastructure.

"We hope that the skill labs will be ready in one year so that we can launch the project," Sarma said.

B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary, skill, employment and entrepreneurship department, Assam and Warren Harris, MD Tata Technologies Limited signed the Memorandum of Agreement on Thursday evening in Guwahati.