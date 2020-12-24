Assam extends ban on strike by oil and gas sector employees for 6 months under ESMA

Assam extends ban on strike by oil and gas sector staff

  • Dec 24 2020, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 21:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Assam government on Thursday extended the ban on strike by employees of oil and gas sector in the state for six months from January 1 next year under the ESMA, an official statement said.

The fresh order under the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, 1980 will be valid till June 30, 2021.

Strike by the officers, workers, contract labourers, tanker drivers and their helpers involved in the oil and gas sector has been prohibited till June 30 next year under the ESMA, the statement said.

Any service in any oilfield or refinery of any establishment or undertaking dealing with the production, supply of petroleum products, including natural gas, will fall under the purview of this order, it added.

The prohibition on strike was imposed for six months on July 1 this year.

