Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme in April

Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme

PM Narendra Modi will attend a Bihu function in Guwahati

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS,
  • Jan 30 2023, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 21:32 ist
Rongali Bihu in Assam. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam government has set a target on the Guinness Book of Records for a Rongali Bihu function in April, in which 10,000 to 15,000 young boys and girls will perform the traditional Bihu dance in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a function on April 14 in Guwahati, in which the state government will try for the Guinness Book of World Records feat. "We will try for the Guinness record in order to promote our Rongali Bihu on a global stage," Sarma said.

Rongali Bihu, celebrated every spring, is Assam's biggest cultural festival, where young girls and boys perform Bihu in traditional and colourful attire. Boys present their performances with traditional dhols (drums), pepas (fluits) and other instruments.

Sarma said the state cabinet, which met in Dibrugarh on Monday, decided to constitute a cabinet committee for smooth conduct of the event. The Minister for Culture, Bimal Borah will head the committee. 

Rongali Bihu is one of the important attractions for tourists also. 

Assam
India News
Bihu
Narendra Modi

