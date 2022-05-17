Assam farmer’s mission to save an orchid attracts visitors

Mithu Gogoi had always been fond of orchids. Considering that he grew up seeing foxtail orchids all around him in Rangajan Hatichungi Morangaon in Jorhat, it wasn’t much of a surprise that these flowers are his favourite.

Hence, it was natural that he got upset when his father, in 2002, cleared away a grove that was teeming with kopou (foxtail orchid) plants to make way for tea cultivation in his native village in eastern Assam.

Thus began Gogoi’s mission to “rescue” orchids from similar destruction as deforestation in the region has continued. It is now a mission for this 53-year-old farmer, who currently has 9,000 plants of 217 orchid species in his home garden.

Although farming is his livelihood, Gogoi has pursued his passion over the years to protect the kopou from disappearing from the state. He has “rescued” nearly 500 orchid plants from trees and forests that have been felled for widening of highways, construction of new roads, expanding industries or even in the aftermath of storms.

Gogoi’s garden turns into a landscape of whites, yellows, pinks, reds and oranges during spring, where orchids grow in flowerpots, tree barks and wood. “The orchids don’t extract food from the trees. It just needs support to grow. It prepares its own food from the surrounding moisture and sunlight. You only need to water it, particularly during winter,” Gogoi said.

Kopou is also Assam’s state flower—integral to the state’s annual cultural festival Rongali Bihu.

“During Bihu, we see how people struggle to collect the kopou. It’s only then that people express concern over kopou’s disappearance; and they forget about it thereafter,” Gogoi told DH.

During the Rongali Bihu celebrations, Assamese women decorate their hair for Bihu dance with Kopou (rhynchostylis retusa). Foxtail orchids grow naturally in Assam’s forests but destruction of jungles and changing climate has posed a threat to the species.

Gogoi, who is a graduate in Geography, formed in 2018 All Assam Orchid Society at Sivasagar College. Through this society, he encourages the youth to similarly “rescue” orchids, particularly the state flower kopou and preserve them for the future.

The society has nearly 50 members at present. “I want every Assamese house to have at least one kopou plant (so as) to protect our state flower from going extinct. Kopou is part of our culture and life; we must preserve it for posterity and environment,” Gogoi said.

In 2013, Gogoi formed Purababharati Orchid Conservation Centre, an NGO, to create awareness about orchid conservation.

Although it is illegal to grow some orchid species at home, Gogoi said he has ensured that the ones he grows are allowed. “I don’t sell the plants. I just love orchids, particularly the kopou. So many visitors come to me during Bihu to see and enjoy the beauty in my Kopou garden. Many students and researchers also visit my garden,” he said.