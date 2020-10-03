Assam flood: 1 more person dies, nearly 2 lakh affected

One more person drowned in the floodwaters in Assam's Nagaon district while over 1.95 lakh people remained affected in four districts.

The death at Raha in Nagaon district was the fourth human casualty in the current wave of flood that hit the state last week. With this, the death toll in floods in Assam this year touched 121 so far.

More than 50 lakh people were affected in the two waves of the flood that affected 30 of 33 districts between May and August.

According to the daily flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management on Saturday, the Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in Dhubri district in western Assam and river Kopili at Dharmatul in central Assam's Nagaon district.

It said a total of 1,95,721 people in 349 villages remained affected by floods on Saturday in Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai and Nagaon districts. At least 12 relief distribution camps have been opened by the administration in Nagaon district.

Crops of 21,956 hectares have been destroyed in the current wave of flood. The situation is unlikely to improve soon as western Assam districts reported heavy rains on Saturday.