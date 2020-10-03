Assam flood: 1 more person dies, nearly 2 lakh affected

Assam flood: 1 more person dies, nearly 2 lakh affected

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Oct 03 2020, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 20:33 ist
People on a boat move across the flood-affected area, at Kachua village in Nagaon. Credit: PTI Photo

One more person drowned in the floodwaters in Assam's Nagaon district while over 1.95 lakh people remained affected in four districts.

The death at Raha in Nagaon district was the fourth human casualty in the current wave of flood that hit the state last week. With this, the death toll in floods in Assam this year touched 121 so far.

More than 50 lakh people were affected in the two waves of the flood that affected 30 of 33 districts between May and August.

According to the daily flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management on Saturday, the Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in Dhubri district in western Assam and river Kopili at Dharmatul in central Assam's Nagaon district.

It said a total of 1,95,721 people in 349 villages remained affected by floods on Saturday in Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai and Nagaon districts. At least 12 relief distribution camps have been opened by the administration in Nagaon district.

Crops of 21,956 hectares have been destroyed in the current wave of flood. The situation is unlikely to improve soon as western Assam districts reported heavy rains on Saturday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam

What's Brewing

What made this year a record wildfire season?

What made this year a record wildfire season?

Is the climate clock effective?

Is the climate clock effective?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

 