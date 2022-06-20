Assam flood: 11 deaths in 24 hours, toll in Northeast mounts to 121

As floods ravage Northeast, death toll climbs to 121

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jun 20 2022, 05:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 22:53 ist
A man carries fodder for his livestock as he wades through flood water in Solmara of Nalbari district. Credit: AFP Photo

Flood in Assam claimed 11 lives in the past 24-hours as the number of people affected by the deluge increased to over 47.72 lakh on Monday.

The casualties on Monday took the death toll in Assam to 82 and in the Northeast to 121. Seven others were reportedly missing in Assam. 

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Monday evening said that 11 deaths were reported from Darrang, Nagaon, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup and Lakhimpur districts. 

Also Read | Rail, road links in Northeast India badly hit by floods and landslides

The number of flood-hit people taking shelter in relief camps also went up to 2.31 lakh as army and other agencies continued rescue operations. Two Assam police personnel died while trying to rescue marooned people on Sunday night at Kampur in Nagaon district. 

Eight animal killed in Kaziranga

At least eight wild eight animals died in the flood and after being hit by vehicles on NH-37 passing through Kaziranga National Park in Assam, while 10 others were rescued. Flood water inundated about 18 per cent of the park area, said a bulletin issued by authorities of the national park. 

The eight wild animals included four hog deers. Animals are killed by vehicles while they rush to Karbi Anglong hills on the other side of the highway, in order to avoid flooding in Kaziranga. 

 

Assam
Meghalaya
Arunachal Pradesh
India News
floods

