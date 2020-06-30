Assam flood: 27 deaths, 14.93 lakh people affected in 23 districts

Death toll in flood in Assam increased to 27 after three more casualties reported in the past 24 hours while the number of affected people also went up to 14.93 lakh in 23 districts on Tuesday.

Two persons drowned at Sarupeta in western Assam's Barpeta while another person died in Dibrugarh district in eastern Assam, said a flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management.

The situation is unlikely to improve soon as the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri district. Several tributaries had also crossed the danger marks.

The number of persons displaced by the flood also increased to 25,461 and they were taking shelter in 265 relief camps. Tinsukia district in eastern Assam bore the maximum brunt with 14,699 people already living in 49 relief camps.

The bulletin said flood also damaged 209 houses and crops of 75,700 hectares across the state. Several bridges, roads, culverts, and embankments have been eroded or damaged by the floodwater.

Kaziranga flooded:

Nearly 70% of Kaziranga National Park was inundated affecting nearly 150 forest camps inside the park. Kaziranga is the home to the world's largest number of one-horned rhinos and other animals. At least five hog deer have been injured due to the impact of floodwater while five others died after being hit by vehicles while crossing the highway passing through it, en-route to highlands.

Another hog deer was also similarly injured on the highway, officials in the national park told DH.