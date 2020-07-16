Assam flood: 76 animals including four rhinos die in Kaziranga National Park

At least 76 animals including four one-horned rhinos died in flood and accidents while fleeing floods in Kaziranga National Park as 90% of the park remained under water on Thursday.

One Royal Bengal tiger, which strayed out of the park and entered Bandordubi village under Bagori range had to be tranquilised during an operation that continued for 24 hours on Wednesday. The tiger was brought back to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) run by Wildlife Trust of India and IFAW. One baby rhino, which got separated from its mother was rescued by forest personnel and was brought to the CWRC.

According to the flood bulletin issued by Kaziranga authorities, 31 animals including 18 deers drowned in the flood water, while 12 died after vehicles hit them while crossing the NH 37 passing through the park.

It said 90% of the park was still under flood water and 99 of 223 forest camps were inundated. Six of them had to be vacated due to rise in water.

KNP director, P Sivakumar said forest personnel and local volunteers were working round the clock to save the animals and keep vigil against possible poaching of rhinos. No poaching incident has been reported so far.

Two fresh human deaths, 36.42 lakh affected:

Two more persons died in flood in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in floods to 68 so far. The flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday morning said over 36.42 lakh people remained affected in 26 districts. The situation remained grim as the water level of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries remained above the danger level at several places.