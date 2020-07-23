Assam flood claims four more lives, death toll climbs to 93

Flood in Assam claimed four more lives in the past 24-hours, taking the toll to 93, as water of major rivers swelled on Thursday affecting over 28 lakh people in 26 districts.

The four deaths have been reported from Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Morigaon and Golaghat districts.

According to the flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday, more than 2 lakh people have been newly affected by the flood in the past 24 hours in 109 villages.

The Brahmaputra was still flowing above the danger level at Nematighat (Jorhat), Tezpur, Guwahati, Dhubri and Goalpara while some of its tributaries were also above the danger mark at several places.

Situation turned worse due to breach in embankments at several places, which normally shields villages from flood. Many bridges, roads and culverts have been destroyed while erosion claimed several acres of land so far.

More than 1,000 marooned people have been evacuated by rescuers in Dhemaji, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and South Salmara districts, said the bulletin.

Flood situation also worsened in Kaziranga National Park as 92% of the park remained under water. A total of 152 camps have been inundated and the forest personnel had to evacuate six of them due to rise in water level. A total of 123 animals including nine rhinos have died while 150 others have been rescued by the forest staffs and local volunteers.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who visited flood-affected areas in Kamrup district said the district administration have been making all efforts for rescue and relief measures while steps are being taken to repair the damages caused by the flood.