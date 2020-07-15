Assam flood death toll at 66, over 35.73 lakh people affected 

Floods in Assam claimed seven more lives in the past 24-hours taking the death toll to 66 so far while over 35.73 lakh people remained affected on Wednesday.

Three persons drowned in flood water in Morigaon district while two persons died in Barpeta and one each in Sonitpur and Golaghat districts.

The situation was worse in Barpeta, Morigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara and South Salmara district. Many flood affected people in Barpeta and Dhubri complained that no government food supply reached the relief camps.

According to officials, NDRF and SDRF personnel rescued many persons who remained marooned in flood waters, particularly in the riverine areas.

According to the daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), flood had inundated 3,376 villages affecting 35,73,564 people in 26 districts. A total of 629 relief camps have been opened providing shelter to 36,320 displaced people.

Situation is unlikely to improve quickly as the Brahmaputra continued to flow above the danger marks at Nematighat in Jorhat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and in Dhubri. Several tributaries also crossed the danger marks and water level was still rising.

Nearly 95% of Kaziranga National Park remained under water, where deaths of 66 animals have been reported so far while 117 were rescued. Flood also inundated major parts in Orang National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

Crops in 1,27,647 hectares of farm land have been damaged in flood so far. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday visited relief camps in Jorhat district and took stock of the rescue and relief activities.