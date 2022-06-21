Assam flood: death toll reach 87, over 55.42 lakh affected

Flood in Assam claimed seven persons in the past 24-hours as the number of affected people increased to over 55.42 lakh in 32 districts.

This took the death toll in the state to 87.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday said the seven deaths were reported from Darrang, Kamrup (3), Karimganj, Udalguri and Tamulpur districts.

Over 2.86 lakh flood-hit people were taking shelter in relief camps.

Army has evacuated over 6,000 people while other agencies also continued to rescue people stuck in flood.

Officials, however, said that flood water started receding as there was no rainfall in most of the districts on Tuesday.

Assam government has said steps have been taken to ensure that food supplies are made in the areas where road and rail communication has been severely affected due to floods and landslides.