Assam flood kills 5 more; 36 lakh affected

Assam flood kills 5 more; 36 lakh affected

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jul 17 2020, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 20:17 ist
A villager rows a makeshift banana raft to move across a flooded locality in Morigaon district of Assam. Credits: PTI Photo

Five more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam and around 36 lakh people across 28 districts are now affected, an official bulletin said on Friday.

One person each died in Dhubri, Darrang, Bongaigaon, Goalpara and Kamrup districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its bulletin.

More than 39.8 lakh people in 27 of the 33 districts in the state were affected by the deluge on Thursday, it said.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides in the state has gone up to 102. While 76 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides, the bulletin said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam
Death
Flood

What's Brewing

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

'India's lockdown saved $690 mn in health costs'

'India's lockdown saved $690 mn in health costs'

Women in politics: 60 years of milestones

Women in politics: 60 years of milestones

 