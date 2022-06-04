Assam flood situation improves; 68,000 still affected

Assam flood situation improves; 68,000 still affected

No major river in the state is currently flowing over the danger level

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jun 04 2022, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 20:17 ist
Erosions caused by the different rivers were reported from Dhubri, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam's flood situation continued to improve as the affected population decreased to around 68,000 on Saturday, an official bulletin said.

With no new deaths reported, the toll in this year's flood and landslides remained at 38.

No major river in the state is currently flowing over the danger level, the bulletin said.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) daily flood bulletin said 68,590 people are still reeling under waters.

Also Read: Assam's Kaziranga records highest tourist footfall, revenue collection

Cachar, Dima Hasao, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon and Nagaon continued to remain affected by the floods.

Till Friday, 69,610 people in five districts were affected by the floods.

Altogether 705 people were taking shelter in four relief camps, while three relief distribution centres were operational in the flood-hit areas.

Floodwaters damaged roads, houses and other infrastructure in Nagaon and Kokrajhar districts.

Erosions caused by the different rivers were reported from Dhubri, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts, the bulletin said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam flood
India News
Assam

What's Brewing

At 83, Japanese sails solo across Pacific, sets record

At 83, Japanese sails solo across Pacific, sets record

Shakira confirms split with football star Gerard Piqué

Shakira confirms split with football star Gerard Piqué

Why does China censor the Tiananmen Square anniversary?

Why does China censor the Tiananmen Square anniversary?

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

 