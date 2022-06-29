Assam flood situation worsens again, landslides kill 5 in Arunachal Pradesh

After signs of improvement, the flood situation worsened in parts of Assam on Wednesday following heavy rains in the past 24 hours.

Many new areas in North Assam districts like Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Majuli were inundated on Tuesday following heavy rains not only in Assam but in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh too. Five deaths have been reported since Sunday due to landslides in the state capital, Itanagar.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu asked people to shift to safer places in order to avoid more casualties. Water from the Siang river surged on Tuesday following heavy rains. Several areas have been inundated in East Siang district, officials said.

The flood report issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday morning said the number of people affected by floods in 28 districts increased to over 24.92 lakh. It was a little over 21 lakh on Monday.

The death toll due to flood and landslides across Assam since April 6 mounted to 139 with reports of five deaths on Tuesday. Three deaths were reported from Cachar district in South Assam and one each from Dhubri and Morigaon district.

Life has remained paralysed in Silchar town in South Assam since more than a week with several areas still inundated. The Cachar district administration stepped up relief operations in the areas where flood water was still there and where people could not come out of their homes even on Wednesday.