Assam flood turns grim, 1 death, over 4.95L people affected in 22 districts

Flood situation in Assam turned grim with the state reporting the first death in this year's deluge on Thursday while over 4.95 lakh people remained affected in 22 districts.

The rivers in western Assam districts like Baksa, Barpeta, Bajali, Tamulpur, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar and Dhubri witnessed sudden surges in water levels due to heavy rains on the hills of neighbouring Bhutan, coupled with incessant rains locally.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level in Dhubri while four other rivers — the Beki, Manas, Pagladiya and Puthimari — also crossed the danger mark. Some of these rivers originate in Bhutan and rains on the hills inundate western Assam districts situated downstream. Heavy rains in most parts of Assam in the past few days also aggravated the flood situation, officials said. The western Assam districts bear the brunt of Bhutan rainwater during every monsoon. Houses are swept away while sand and stones flowing down the hills destroy crops and agricultural fields.

Season's first death

The daily flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Thursday evening said a man in Goreswar revenue circle in Tamulpur district died while 561 people and 43 livestock were evacuated by boats in the past 24 hours. This was the first death in this monsoon flood in Assam, which witnesses serious floods almost every year.

The bulletin said 14,035 people took shelter in 83 relief camps while 4,95,799 people were affected by floods in 1,366 villages so far. Bajali was the worst affected district with the deluge affecting 2,60,385 people followed by Nalbari (77,702) and Barpeta (65,221).

Crop area of 14,091 hectares was also damaged due to the foods so far, the ASDMA bulletin said.

The flood situation is likely to worsen further as rains continued to lash most parts of Assam, and the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati said the downpour is likely to continue.