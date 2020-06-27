Assam flood: Two more deaths, over 4.62 lakh affected in 1,289 villages, Baghjan operation halted

Two more persons drowned in Goalpara district on Saturday as flood situation in Assam worsened affecting over 4.62 lakh people in 21 of 33 districts.

Two deaths took the death toll in this year's flood so far to 18. Landslides had earlier killed 22 persons in South Assam and in Guwahati.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at five locations including in Guwahati while heavy rains continued in most parts of the state.

Floodwater inundated 78 of 183 forest camps inside Kaziranga National Park and the ongoing operation to douse the fire at Baghjan gas well of OIL in Tinsukia district was halted due to surging floodwater.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday evening said the flood had already left 19,496 people homeless and were taking shelter in 132 relief camps.

The bulletin said flood 1,289 villages were under floodwater in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

Baghjan fire operation halted:

A statement issued by OIL said the flood inundated the entire area where the mishap took place at Baghjan in the Tinsukia district forcing the disaster management personnel to halt the operation for the day. "Floodwater inundated the debris area, pump houses and all approach roads. In view of these, working condition at the site has become unsafe and so it was decided to call off the operation for the day," it said.

The gas well of OIL blew out on May 27 and caught fire on June 9 at Baghjan in Tinsukia district, about 500-km east of Guwahati. Experts are still struggling to douse the fire in the well surrounded by flooded fields.