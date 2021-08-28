Assam floods: Over 1.33 lakh people affected in 11 districts, 162 evacuated

Assam floods: Over 1.33 lakh people hit, 162 evacuated

The situation is likely to worsen as the water levels of several rivers are flowing above the danger level

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Aug 28 2021, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 11:39 ist
Children use a makeshift raft to cross a flood-affected area after heavy monsoon rain, in Morigaon district, Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Floods have affected over 1.33 lakh people in at least 11 districts in Assam so far and 162 persons have been evacuated by disaster management agencies. 

The situation is likely to worsen as the water levels of several rivers are flowing above the danger level and heavy rains continued at several places in the past 24 hours. 

The flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) based in Guwahati said at least 6,217 flood-hit persons have taken shelter in relief camps in Bongaigaon and Chirang district. 

At least 243 villages have been affected in Biswanath, Sonitpur, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts. A maximum of 52 villages are in Dhemaji district in North Assam. 

The administration has opened 74 relief camps/centres in Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji and Tinsukia districts. 

Heavy rains on the hills of Arunachal Pradesh aggravated the flood scene in North Assam districts like Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Biswanath while the water flowing down the hills of Bhutan added to the woes in Western Assam's Chirang and Bongaigaon districts. 

No death has been reported due to the flood so far.

But roads, culverts and bridges have been damaged by the floodwater in several villages. 

Flood hits Assam during Monsoon almost every year affecting lakhs of people. 

