Leopard injures BSF personnel, foresters shoot it dead

Assam: Foresters shoot leopard dead after it injures BSF personnel, guard

PTI
PTI, Jorhat,
  • Mar 31 2020, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 08:58 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

A leopard was shot dead by foresters in Assam's Jorhat district on Monday after it seriously injured three persons including a BSF personnel and a forest guard, officials said.

The female leopard came out of Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary and attacked a resident of Doah Gayan Gaon when officials tried to cage it, a forest department official said.

After the foresters failed to trap the animal, Jorhat Divisional Forest Officer Darvinder Suman sought help from Wildlife Trust of India's Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari in Kaziranga National Park, the official said.

CWRC officials tried to tranquilise the leopard but missed their targets twice, following which the feline attacked forest guard Nikibur Zaman and BSF jawan Ram Kekh, Suman said.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, the DFO said.

When all efforts to trap the leopard failed, it had to be shot down, officials said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
leopard
BSF
Assam
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

 