Assam forests now the largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

Ten captive-breed pygmy hogs, the rarest and smallest pig species, were released in Assam's Manas National Park on June 8 and 10, making the state's forests the largest home for the wildlife species, which was facing the threat of extinction.

With this, the number of captive-bred pygmy hogs released in four protected forests reached 152 (70 males, 82 females) and its estimated total wild population in Assam to nearly 200, which, according to conservationists, is more than its global population.

It is the result of conservation efforts since 1996 under Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme involving DurrelWildlife Conservation Trust, IUCN/SSC Wild Pig Specialist Group, Assam Forest Department, Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change, Government of India, EcoSystems-India and Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation group in Assam.

As the pygmy hogs were termed critically endangered and were facing the threat of being extinct from the wild, six hogs (two male, four female) were captured from Manas National Park in 1996 for captive breeding.

Initially, three protected areas in their historical distribution range in Assam were selected for better protection and restoration of alluvial grasslands. Pygmy hog is an indicator species and its presence reflects the health of its primary habitat, the tall, wet grasslands of a region.

Reintroduction of captive-bred hogs in the wild began in 2008. Over the next decade, 35 hogs were released in Sonai-Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, 59 in Orang National Park, and 22 in Barnadi Wildlife Sanctuary. Thirty six captive-bred pygmy hogs have been released in Manas so far.

"This is a significant conservation development. Reintroduction efforts of pygmy hogs will help the grassland as they indicate health of the habitat and also the programme envisaged to contribute for restoration of their habitat,” said Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, CEO of Aaranyak.

"Conservation of lesser known species such as pygmy hogs, Bengal florican and hispid hare and other grassland obligatory species is equally important as those of charismatic species such as the tiger and the one-horned rhinoceros," he said.

Field director of Manas National Park, Vaibhav Chandra Mathur said release of the captive-bred pygmy hogs would strengthen conservation efforts especially for tall wet grasslands. Manas contains some of the largest remaining grassland blocks in the sub-Himalayan grassland ecosystems. Found only in these tall dense alluvial grasslands, pygmy hogs are incredibly shy and are almost never seen.

Lesley Dickie, CEO, Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, who came to Assam to witness the release of pygmy hogs, said, "Durrell has been committed to conserving the tiny but precious pygmy hog, and their grassland home, for decades."