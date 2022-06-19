Assam: Four missing as boat capsizes in Brahmaputra

Assam: Four missing as boat capsizes in Brahmaputra

Nine people were travelling in the country boat when it capsized at Rahmaria near Chabua

PTI
PTI, Dibrugarh ,
  • Jun 19 2022, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 19:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

At least four persons were missing after a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Sunday, police said.

Nine people were travelling in the country boat, fitted with a motor, when it capsized at Rahmaria near Chabua, they said.

"Five persons swam to the bank, while four are still missing. We have called the NDRF, which is carrying out an extensive search in the entire area and downstream," Dibrugarh's Additional Superintendent of Police Bitul Chetia told PTI.

Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajt Pegu, senior officials of the District Disaster Management Authority, Fires and Emergency Services personnel, and other officials are at the spot, he added.

Also Read: Flood situation remains grim in Assam, more areas in Guwahati inundated

Chetia said that the missing persons have been identified as Shankar Yadav, Sangkur Kurmi, Dhamen Das and Kishan Yadav.

"They were going to Balijan after fetching milk and vegetables from Polobhanga Chapori. There are 60 households in Polobhanga and these people used to commute from Rahmaria to Polobhanga regularly," he said.

Amidst a raging flood situation in the entire Asam, the Brahmaputra is rising every minute in Dibrugarh district. Water level is swelling at the place where the accident took place, another official said.

The flood situation in Assam remained extremely critical on Sunday with many more areas coming under the impact of the deluge amid overnight incessant rains.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
Flood
Brahmaputra
Rainfall
India News

What's Brewing

A look at power father-child duos in politics

A look at power father-child duos in politics

Father's Day: my dad, my hero

Father's Day: my dad, my hero

How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?

How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?

The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse

The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Grandma knows best!

Grandma knows best!

 