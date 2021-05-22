Assam government mulls cow protection bill to rein in cattle smuggling

The BJP-led government in Assam is planning to introduce Cow Protection Bill in the next Assembly session in order to completely prohibit the transportation of the cows, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said on Saturday.

The bill is aimed to rein in the smuggling of cattle through the state mainly to neighbouring Bangladesh, which is rampant.

"We all revere and worship cows. It is considered a sacred animal as it nurtures us through life-sustaining milk. In fact, it is a symbol of the divine bounty of the earth. I am happy to inform you that my government plans to introduce the Cow Protection Bill in the next Assembly session. The proposed bill envisages imposition of the complete ban on the transport of cattle outside the state," Mukhi said while addressing the first session of the Assembly after the new government was formed on May 10.

Mukhi said the government would adopt a zero-tolerance policy and enforce stringent punishment for the offenders. "Once passed, Assam will join other states of the country who have passed similar bills," he said.

BJP and its allies formed the government in Assam for the second consecutive term on May 10 and Himanta Biswa Sarma became the new chief minister. Sarma replaced Sarbananda Sonowal.

The move is seen as part of BJP's Hindutva agenda in the state, which witnessed highly polarised elections between two alliances this time: one led by BJP and another by Congress and Badaruddin Ajmal's AIUDF.

BJP and its allies won 75 of 126 seats while the Congress-led grand alliance of seven parties won 50 seats.

Mukhi also said the government would take steps to strengthen Satras, the Vaishnavite monasteries by offering more financial support and a task force would be set up to free the land from encroachment.

Encroachment of Satra land allegedly by Muslim migrants has been a strong election plank of BJP and its allies.

The Governor further said Mission Brahmaputra would also be launched soon in order to address the recurring flood problem that the state faces almost every year.