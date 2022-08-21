Assam govt shuts mobile internet for 'fair' recruitment

Assam government shuts mobile internet for 'free and fair' recruitment, people infuriated

The state police also imposed Section 144 of CrPC in and around examination centres

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Aug 21 2022, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2022, 19:04 ist
Assam Police personnel check candidates as they arrive to appear in class III & IV posts' exams at Tezpur in Sonitpur district of Assam. PTI Photo

The Assam government on Sunday shut down mobile internet services in parts of the state for over eight hours as a part of their measures to conduct a "free and fair" recruitment drive.

Mobile internet services were shut from 9 am on Sunday, the first day of the test conducted for recruitment of grade III and grade IV staff in various departments of the state government. Nearly 14 lakh applicants appeared for the recruitment tests that took place at various centres.

The service was restored at around 5:30pm.

The state police also imposed Section 144 of CrPC in and around examination centres and prohibited mobile phones (even in switch off mode) to conduct the examination in a "free, fair and transparent" manner.

Read | Northeast student bodies resume anti-CAA protests

The step, however, caused much inconvenience to general public. "The internet shutdown for conducting a mere examination is such a harassment to the public. This is where the idea of good governance totally fails," Sujata Gautam, a civil service aspirant in Guwahati, posted on Facebook, hinting that she faced a lot of difficulty in her studies.

Although the government called it a "safety measure to check unfair means," opposition parties said that such a strong measure suggested the BJP-led state government's failure to conduct an examination without causing inconvenience to others. In a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress' Lok Sabha member from Nagaon constituency, Pardyut Bordoloi told that the Telegraph Act 1985 and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules 2017 empowers the government to suspend internet on the occurrence of a public emergency or in the interest of public safety only.

Similar recruitment tests would be conducted on August 28 and September 11.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
India News
Internet

What's Brewing

Scientists develop cookies with insects for humans

Scientists develop cookies with insects for humans

Kolkata to get virtual Partition museum

Kolkata to get virtual Partition museum

Doctor couple working on 'zero snakebite death' mission

Doctor couple working on 'zero snakebite death' mission

 