Assam Governor gives homeopathic medicines to his staffs to prevent COVID-19

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jun 08 2020, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 22:59 ist
Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi distributing the homeopathic medicines at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Monday. Credit: Raj Bhavan, Assam

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday distributed Arsenicum album 30, a homeopathic medicine among the staff and security persons at Raj Bhavan in order to prevent COVID-19 infection.

The Governor and his wife Prem Mukhi distributed the medicines saying that the AYUSH ministry issued a health advisory and recommended homeopathic and unani medicines as effective in the prevention of novel coronavirus infection.

Those who received the medicines included CRPF personnel posted at the Raj Bhavan.

Mukhi at the same time asked all to strictly adhere to the advisories of the health and family welfare department and practice social distancing protocols as well as other safety measures like wearing masks, avoiding spitting in public to save precious lives from viral infection, said a statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Monday evening.

Assam's COVID-19 positive cases reached 2,776 with detection of 95 new cases on Monday.

A total of 665 persons have been discharged after recovery so far while four persons died. COVID-19 cases saw a spike after thousands stranded in rest of the country started returning home.

