Assam govt announces awards to recognise good performance by staff

The Assam government on Monday announced awards for 10 non-gazetted employees at the state level and 89 at the district level as recognition for their good performance.

Each employee will be awarded with a one-year extension of service pushing the age of superannuation to 61 years, along with a cash award of Rs 25,000 and a citation, an official release said.

Christened the ‘Lok Sewa Puraskar’, the awards will be presented on Lok Kalyan Divas on August five, coinciding with the death anniversary of the state’s first chief minister, Gopinath Bordoloi.

The awards are being given to acknowledge, recognise and reward the good performance of non-gazetted employees of the state government, the release said.

Two panels were constituted – a screening committee and a state-level committee – for evaluation and selection of the proposals.

The awardees were selected as per guidelines framed by the government. The main criteria for selection were work ethics, punctuality, integrity and any other yardstick which may be decided by the committees, the release said.

The 89 people selected for the district-level award were chosen from 259 nominations received from 35 districts, and 10 employees for the state-level award were chosen out of 99 proposals submitted by various departments and directorates