Assam to provide paddy MSP at Rs 1,868 per quintal: CM

Assam govt committed to provide paddy MSP at Rs 1,868 per quintal to farmers: CM

He also requested farmers to sell their produce to government-authorised agencies including Food Corporation of India (FCI)

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jan 08 2021, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 21:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that his government is committed to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy at Rs 1,868 per quintal to the farmers of the state, the economy of which is predominantly dependent on agriculture.

The chief minister also directed the departments of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Agriculture to make the procedure by which farmers sell their produce to government agencies simpler by removing bottlenecks in the system.

"Economy of the state is predominantly dependent on agriculture while the growth of the state is also dependent on the socio-economic development of farmers. Therefore, the state government always remained committed to the socio- economic development of the farming community," he said.

"The state government is also committed to provide Rs 1,868 to farmers as MSP for every quintal of paddy," the chief minister said at a meeting to discuss modalities to strengthen the supply chain of paddy procurement.

He also requested farmers to sell their produce to government-authorised agencies including Food Corporation of India (FCI) so that it can be ensured that they will get the MSP.

Sonowal asked the FCI to increase paddy procurement centres and set up such facilities in each development block of the state.

The chief minister also called for development of rural infrastructure to facilitate procurement and marketing of farmers' produce, according to an official release. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sarbananda Sonowal
Assam
paddy crops
MSP
Food Corporation of India

What's Brewing

Scientists discover 2 dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda

Scientists discover 2 dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

 