Assam govt decides to discontinue mandatory Covid-19 testing for incoming passengers

Mandatory testing for patients coming for treatment in medical colleges and hospitals has also been discontinued

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Feb 14 2022, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 14:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Assam government on Monday decided to discontinue mandatory Covid-19 testing for incoming passengers at airports, railway stations and road border points in view of significant reduction in number of positive cases in the state. 

Similarly, mandatory testing for patients coming for treatment in medical colleges and hospitals has also been discontinued. However, symptomatic patients have been asked to go for Covid-19 testing voluntarily in government hospitals and private healthcare centres in order to prevent spread of the virus. 

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said all Covid-19 restrictions including night curfew would be withdrawn from the state from Tuesday. A detail notification in this regard is likely to be issued on Monday evening.

Assam on Sunday reported only 79 positive cases, out of the 9,533 tests conducted. The positivity rate stood at 0.83 per cent. The state, however, still has 2,499 active cases. 

Covid-19 positivity rate had rose to nearly 20 per cent in January. 

