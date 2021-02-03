Assam govt to appoint 29,700 teachers ahead of Assembly elections

The BJP-led government in Assam will hand over appointment letters to 29,700 teachers and non-teaching staff on Friday, two months before the state goes for Assembly elections in April.

Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Wednesday that the new appointments would include 16,484 teachers and non-teaching staffs in schools, junior colleges and colleges, whose services would be provincialised. Another 13,217 new teachers would also be appointed who cleared the Teachers Eligibility Tests. Teachers whose services would be provincialised on Friday are those who had started schools and colleges in different parts of the state years ago but their schools did not get recognition from the government. Such teachers, who provided education without government benefits have been demanding recognition of their schools and services, for long.

Sarma said the process for regularisation of such schools took a long time due to many hurdles including court cases. But some teachers said BJP was trying to reap political benefits (votes) by giving appointments just before the elections.

"This would be the biggest single-day appointment since 2012-13, when 25,000 teachers were appointed. The process will continue and by the end of this month, another 5,000 more teachers may get appointment," said Sarma, who is also one of BJP's poll strategists.

The appointment letters would be handed over in Guwahati on Friday.

Sarma said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would attend another function in Guwahati on Saturday in which she would ceremonially transfer Rs 3,000 each to bank accounts of 8 lakh tea garden workers. The state government had earlier transferred Rs 2,500 twice to these bank accounts since demonetisation.

Tea garden workers, about 20% of Assam's population is one of BJP's targetted vote banks in the Assembly elections.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state again and flag off construction of two more new medical colleges and inaugurate Asom Mala, the scheme to improve the state highways," he said. Modi visited the state on January 23.