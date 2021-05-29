Assam govt to provide financial aid for children orphaned due to Covid-19

Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said his government will be providing Rs 3,500 per month to the guardian of every child orphaned due to Covid-19 in the state, for their education and skill development.

Sarma, while addressing a press conference, also said that the ones who have no extended family will be sent to residential schools or institutions, with the state bearing their expenses.

Read | Children orphaned due to Covid-19 to get monthly stipend upon turning 18, Rs 10L after turning 23

All such children, who have lost their parents to the pandemic, will be given vocational or skill-based training to ensure they get to earn a livelihood, he said.

The initiative, to be undertaken under a new programme 'Chief Minister's Shishu Seva Scheme' - will be launched on Sunday, marking seven years of the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.