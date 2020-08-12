Assam govt's cash transfer scheme ahead of Assembly polls

With Assembly elections just a few months away, the BJP-led Assam government on Wednesday announced a DBT (direct benefit transfer) scheme for 17 lakh economically weaker families under which Rs 830 will be transferred to their bank accounts every month.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the scheme would be formally launched on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), which would cover about one-third of voters in each Assembly constituency.

Read: Community transmission in Guwahati may return to normal level by August: Sarma

"Many states have provided cash to economically weaker families struggling to run their families during the coronavirus pandemic. But those are for a few months. Our scheme will be continuous under which the eligible families will get money every month to meet their basic expenses such as to buy medicines and food items like dal, sugar and fruits. The state government is already providing rice free of cost to such families," Sarma said.

He said 15,000 families comprising about 70,000 voters would be covered under this scheme in constituencies having two lakh voters. The same would be 17,000 where the number of voters is more than two lakh. Assam has 126 Assembly constituency.

"Apart from the fixed amount of Rs 830, there will be a variable component under which the state government will provide some extra money to meet urgent needs based on situations such as during admissions of their children, flood or any other emergency situation. Also, the fixed amount will be increased every year based on inflation," Sarma said.

The state exchequer will bear the expenditure of Rs 210 crore every month and an outlay of Rs 2,800 crore was earmarked in the state budget.

Although the scheme is seen as a relief for economically weaker section, timing of its launch led many suspect its use for votes by BJP in the Assembly elections slated next year.

"Since the indigenous Assamese people of the state are angry with BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act and its failure to solve the foreigners' issue, the party is trying to woo the voters with money. If that was not the case, why are they launching it just before the elections even as it was announced in the budget at the beginning of the year?," a Congress leader said.