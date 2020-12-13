Assam Guv accepts UPPL-BJP-GSP claims for BTC executive

Assam Guv accepts claim of UPPL-BJP-GSP for BTC executive

The 21 newly-elected members of the coalition, led by Bodo, visited Raj Bhavan in the evening, staking claim to form the executive council

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Dec 13 2020, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 23:52 ist
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday accepted the claim of the elected members of the UPPL, BJP and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) to form a new executive council of the BTC.

The governor has accepted the formal request made by the elected members of the three parties as a post-poll coalition to form the new executive council with United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Bodo as the new Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

The UPPL has won 12 seats, BJP nine and GSP one seat in the elections for the 40-member council, while the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats and the Congress secured one seat.

The 21 newly-elected members of the coalition, led by Bodo, visited Raj Bhavan in the evening, staking claim to form the executive council.

As the governor is at present out of the station, the letters of claim to form the council were received by the Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor SS Meenakshi Sundaram.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam
Bodoland

What's Brewing

NY has a cameo in ‘The Crown', here's what happened

NY has a cameo in ‘The Crown', here's what happened

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

'Drastic rise in obesity in kids under 5 in 20 states'

'Drastic rise in obesity in kids under 5 in 20 states'

Do you want to build a monolith?

Do you want to build a monolith?

 